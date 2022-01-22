× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Introduction to Beekeeping Workshop

Interested in Beekeeping? Join us on January 22 from 1-3 to learn all things honey, bees, and how to keep them! This is a great opportunity to learn about beekeeping and where our delicious honey comes from. PLUS, the seminar includes honey tasting with hot biscuits!

Joel Gonia is the owner of HoneyBear Farms LLC, Louisville’s only premier beekeeping supply store and Honey Depot! All age groups and beekeeping experience levels are welcome and encouraged. This is a demonstration on this specific topic with opportunities for Q&A directly with an experienced beekeeper.

$25/person, $35/2 people/ $50 Group of 3, kids 10 and under are FREE

For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12431/t/tickets