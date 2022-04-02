Introduction to Home Gardening Workshop

to

Honeybear Farms 14005 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Introduction to Home Gardening Workshop

Want to jump into vegetable gardening this year? Sit down with Amanda Sattler, farmer and gardener from Uproot Blooms to talk about this year's vegetable garden. We will discuss:

– Prepping your site: from building raised beds to making your existing garden even healthier.

– Planning your space: What plants do you love and what do they love

– Seed starting: starting seeds indoors or outdoors

– Weeding, watering and overall maintenance: how to set up a manageable schedule

– You will walk away with:

– A seed starting calendar for our area

– A “Seed starting kit”- a pack of vegetable seeds and a 6 cell seed starting tray

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13769/t/tickets

Info

Honeybear Farms 14005 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Workshops
502-208-7127
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Introduction to Home Gardening Workshop - 2022-04-02 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Home Gardening Workshop - 2022-04-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Introduction to Home Gardening Workshop - 2022-04-02 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Introduction to Home Gardening Workshop - 2022-04-02 13:00:00 ical