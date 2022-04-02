× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Introduction to Home Gardening Workshop

Want to jump into vegetable gardening this year? Sit down with Amanda Sattler, farmer and gardener from Uproot Blooms to talk about this year's vegetable garden. We will discuss:

– Prepping your site: from building raised beds to making your existing garden even healthier.

– Planning your space: What plants do you love and what do they love

– Seed starting: starting seeds indoors or outdoors

– Weeding, watering and overall maintenance: how to set up a manageable schedule

– You will walk away with:

– A seed starting calendar for our area

– A “Seed starting kit”- a pack of vegetable seeds and a 6 cell seed starting tray

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13769/t/tickets