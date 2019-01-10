Introduction to Ski Fitness – A Program for All

Note: Happy Hour to follow at 8:00

Join fellow LSSC member Jim Noah for an introduction to skiing fitness session. This is open to all skiing levels and is based on Jim's work with World Cup and National Team members of the US Ski Team. Jim is a two-time NASTAR Platinum Division National Champion. He has served as a Fitness and Core Training coach for Ted Ligety Summer Ski Camps and also for Steve and Phil Mahre Ski Camps. Loose-fitting clothing and tennis shoes are preferred. Come and have fun!

For more information email Terry Carrico at TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text at 1-859-527-9924.