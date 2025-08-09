× Expand Foxhollow Farm An Intuitive Drum Circle for Children & Families

An Intuitive Drum Circle for Children & Families

Join Foxhollow for this free monthly drum circle open to children 7 - 13 years of age and their accompanying parent or guardian. In addition to drumming, we will explore topics like understanding energy, our intuition, and the divine spirit in nature and all things.

Seating is currently limited to 10 children. If you can’t make this gathering, know we’ll be meeting on the second Wednesday evening of each month. Doors will open at 6:15, so come early so we can begin promptly at 6:30. Everyone must be registered with Gina prior to arriving on the farm. Drums and rattles will be available to borrow should your family not have access to them.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/