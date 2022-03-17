Invasive Plant Management Workshop with Kentucky State University

Join Jody Thompson of Kentucky State University’s Forestry and Natural Resources program and Joyce Bender of Josephine Sculpture Park and Frankfort Audubon Society for a hands-on invasive plant management workshop. Registration required (free) by Wednesday, March 16.

10am to 12pm – Invasive plant impacts on songbirds and other wildlife, invasive plant identification, and treatment methods

12 to 12:30pm – Lunch from Buddy’s Pizza (included)

12:30 to 2:30pm – Removing bush honeysuckle (participants will drag and stack branches while professionals cut and treat plants)

Bring a water bottle and please wear work gloves, a long-sleeved shirt, pants, and close-toed shoes. You can also bring loppers, but not required.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org