Ireland with Michael Londra

Saturday, March 15, 2025 @ 7:00pm

Ireland With Michael – LIVE is a multimedia experience that combines the music, dance & stories of Ireland and features the ethereal voice of leading Irish tenor Michael Londra. Following the overwhelming success of Seasons #1 and #2 of the Ireland With Michael travel and music series on PBS in 2021 and 2022 (over 82% reach of all U.S Households and 8,400 individual airings across the United States), the LIVE theatrical show based on the PBS program will tour U.S cities in 2023. Season #3 of the PBS show will air on stations from January 2023.

Emmy® award-nominated singer and the Voice of Riverdance on Broadway, Michael Londra interlaces songs and stories of Ireland to a backdrop of spectacular footage filmed for his PBS travel series in his new show Ireland With Michael – LIVE. In doing so, he creates an immersive journey around the Emerald Isle for his audience. Irish dancers, Fiddles and Pipes add to the feast of Celtic talent onstage, drawing the audience across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland.

Ireland With Michael – LIVE is an immersive celebration of Irish culture and music for the Irish American Heritage Month of March. Michael shares his own connection to songs and stories of his home county, his love of traditional music backed by his immensely talented band and world champion Irish dancers. The live concert is a perfect addition to St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The stunning set for Ireland With Michael – LIVE adds a multimedia dimension to the show. Conceptualized and designed by an award-winning Broadway Lighting & Projection designer, the backdrop incorporates drone footage and excerpts from Michael’s PBS travel show of the same name. In both the Television show and in Ireland With Michael – LIVE, Londra tells the story of Ireland the only way he knows how - through music.

Approximate Running Time: 90 minutes with a 15 minute intermission

Recommended Ages: All Ages, Family Friendly

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com