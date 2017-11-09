Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion

Working with materials as diverse as metal umbrella ribs, industrial yarns, woven metal, leather strips, and transparent acrylic, Iris van Herpen is one of the most visionary fashion designers of the twenty-first century. Credited with introducing 3-D printing to fashion, she seamlessly blends hi-tech processes with traditional handwork, creating imaginative sculptural garments. The subject of international acclaim, van Herpen often collaborates with architects, engineers, and other artists, expanding her vision and the possibilities for creative design.

This exhibition will introduce the Tri-state region to van Herpen’s collaborative process that rests at the intersection of art, engineering, architecture and science.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm with extended Thursday hours until 8:00 pm. Closed all Monday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. General admission is free. Tickets for Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion are $10 adults, $5 for seniors, students and children ages 6-17. Members and children ages 5 and under are Free.

For more information call 513-721-2787 or visit cincinnatiartmuseum.org