Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion

to Google Calendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00

Cincinnati Art Museum 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion

Working with materials as diverse as metal umbrella ribs, industrial yarns, woven metal, leather strips, and transparent acrylic, Iris van Herpen is one of the most visionary fashion designers of the twenty-first century. Credited with introducing 3-D printing to fashion, she seamlessly blends hi-tech processes with traditional handwork, creating imaginative sculptural garments. The subject of international acclaim, van Herpen often collaborates with architects, engineers, and other artists, expanding her vision and the possibilities for creative design.

This exhibition will introduce the Tri-state region to van Herpen’s collaborative process that rests at the intersection of art, engineering, architecture and science.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm with extended Thursday hours until 8:00 pm. Closed all Monday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. General admission is free. Tickets for Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion are $10 adults, $5 for seniors, students and children ages 6-17. Members and children ages 5 and under are Free.

For more information call 513-721-2787 or visit cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Info
Cincinnati Art Museum 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
513-721-2787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion - 2017-11-09 11:00:00
Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Sunday

November 12, 2017

Monday

November 13, 2017

Tuesday

November 14, 2017

Wednesday

November 15, 2017

Submit Yours