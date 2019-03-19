Irish and Scots-Irish Family History Research Workshop

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Irish and Scots-Irish Family History Research Workshop

This workshop provides very practical and detailed information on how to trace your Irish and Scots-Irish ancestors. The presenters are from one of Ireland’s foremost genealogy research organizations and publishing houses and they will give advice on what to do and where to go next.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org

Info

Education & Learning, History, Workshops
