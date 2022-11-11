Isabel Hagen at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Chris Vititoe Chris Vititoe

Isabel Hagen is a stand-up comedian and Juilliard-trained violist. As a comedian she has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and as a New Face of Comedy at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. Combining her two art-forms in one show, Isabel explores self-doubt, consciousness, and a little sexuality while tackling big questions like, “what does it mean to be happy?” and “what’s a viola?” in this one-woman viola and comedy variety show that is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be kind, Unwind

For more information call 5022607541.