Isabel Yates CommUNITY Champion Breakfast

Enjoy a morning buffet featuring a welcome by Mayor Linda Gorton and a keynote presentation by Jackson Osborne on the Bluegrass region's rich heritage and its influence on America 250. This special event honors the people, partnerships, and vibrant spirit of Lexington. Come ready to network, socialize, and shop our silent auction benefiting community outreach initiatives

For more information visit celebratelexington.org