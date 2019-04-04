It's Complicated: Love, Comedy, Opera!

"La Canterina" (Sung in English) by Joseph Haydn

"Trial by Jury" by W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan

"La Canterina" (The Diva) is a light and lively farce about a mother and daughter navigating their way through the corrupt world of 18th century romance. In "Trail by Jury" the masters of comic opera, Gilbert and Sullivan, mock the English system of justice and "breech of promise" with melodic glee.

Time: 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Price: $20, $16 students/seniors

For more information call (270) 745-3121 or visit wku.showare.com