It Should'a Been You - Pandora Productions Louisville

IT SHOULD’A BEEN YOU

Celebrating all forms of love...and hilarious deception!

In a world where nothing is what it seems, religions collide, Machiavellian plots are revealed, promises broken, secrets exposed, and hope springs from the most unlikely of places. Is it the latest conflict in the Middle East? No, it's just the Steinberg wedding. The bride is Jewish. The groom is Catholic. Her mother is a force of nature, his mother is a tempest in a cocktail shaker. And when the bride's ex-boyfriend crashes the party, the perfect wedding starts to unravel. The charming, funny and original musical invites you to a wedding day you'll never forget, where anything that can go wrong does and love pops up in mysterious places.

IT SHOULD’A BEEN YOU - book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove, music by Barbara Anselmi

May 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 @ 7:30 p.m.; May 14 @ 2:30 p.m.; May 21 @ 5:30 p.m.; May 22 @ 7:00 p.m.

About Us

Pandora Productions has been telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ community for over 25 years. Born from a small, crazy idea of three artists who wanted to create a musical based on the myth of Pandora, the company has grown to be a shining star in the Louisville arts firmament. Performing a 5 show mainstage season in the Henry Clay Theatre, the company presents bold, cutting edge, award winning musicals, dramas and comedies as well as hosted two national new play competitions. The company celebrates local, regional and national playwrights writing on LGBTQ+ themes with our PlayDates with Pandora series and brand new Intersections project. Under the leadership of the company’s long time Producing Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury, the company has enjoyed fast growth, artistic achievement and prominence in Louisville and nationally.

Generously Sponsored by Best Blind & Shade Co.

