Ivanovic-Haque Guitar Duo In Concert!

Seating is limited. Tickets are available at cincinnatiguitarsociety.org.

"Although the music on this extraordinarily sensitive guitar-duo recording transcends genre, there's no resisting its mix of American jazz, acoustic blues, flamenco rhythm and Macedonian melody. Only two guitarists on the planet would come up with such a concoction, but Ivanovic and Haque (whose roots run to Yugoslavia and South Asia, respectively) play as if they're speaking the same musical language. Some listeners might be tempted to consign any recording as genteel as this to background music, but that would mean missing the puckish stop-start rhythms of "Kalajdzisko Oro," the mystical ambiance of "Gajdarsko Oro" and the free-form expressions of "Improv." Those who have heard the duo in concert probably will conclude that no recording could capture fully the sparks that fly between these two virtuosos. But this disc at least documents the distinctly cross-continental flavor of their restlessly innovative work."

Howard Reich, LA Times

Inspired by the rhythms and melodies of flamenco, jazz, classical, rock and the Balkan region, this performance features the unrivaled guitar artistry of two of the finest players of their respective generations. Their music is carefully balanced between blazing virtuosity and sheer beauty.

Goran Ivanovic and Fareed Haque recorded two CDs together, Macedonian Blues and 7 Boats, to great critical acclaim, even getting the nod as top best acoustic guitar albums 2004 from acoustic guitar magazine. Both have both been so busy that they have not been able to play again together for years.

Enjoy a complimentary reception with the purchase of your ticket for a meet and greet with the artists and complimentary donuts and baklava!

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3328626-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sat, 15 Nov 2025 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: First Lutheran Church, ELCA, 1208 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Price: General Admission: USD 25.00