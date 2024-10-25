× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us us for a free silent disco in conjunction with all the festivities at Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden at Paristown.

Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco

Join us us for a free silent disco in conjunction with all the festivities at Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden at Paristown. We are dancing from 5-7 just prior to the JD Shelburne concert where there will be a $500 costume contest! So come dance with us at Paristown and stick around for some great country music and a chance to win some money!

For more information on all the fun check out paristown.com/halloween