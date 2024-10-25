Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco

to

Paristown Arts & Entertainment District 731 Brent Street , Kentucky 40204

Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco

Join us us for a free silent disco in conjunction with all the festivities at Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden at Paristown. We are dancing from 5-7 just prior to the JD Shelburne concert where there will be a $500 costume contest! So come dance with us at Paristown and stick around for some great country music and a chance to win some money!

For more information on all the fun check out paristown.com/halloween 

Info

Paristown Arts & Entertainment District 731 Brent Street , Kentucky 40204
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco - 2024-10-25 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco - 2024-10-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco - 2024-10-25 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco - 2024-10-25 17:00:00 ical