Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden Silent Disco
Paristown Arts & Entertainment District 731 Brent Street , Kentucky 40204
Louisville Silent Disco
Join us us for a free silent disco in conjunction with all the festivities at Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden at Paristown. We are dancing from 5-7 just prior to the JD Shelburne concert where there will be a $500 costume contest! So come dance with us at Paristown and stick around for some great country music and a chance to win some money!
For more information on all the fun check out paristown.com/halloween