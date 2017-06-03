Jack Jouett Patriot Day: The Tale of Simon Kenton

Jack Jouett House Historic Site 255 Craig's Creek Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Jack Jouett Patriot Day: The Tale of Simon Kenton

Join us as we celebrate the 236th Anniversary of Jack Jouett’s ride to save American Independence. Mel Hankla, as a part of the Kentucky Chautauqua program, will present Simon Kenton. Thinking he had killed a boy, Simon Kenton fled from Virginia at a young age.

By the time he was 20, Kenton had fetched up on the Kentucky shore of the Ohio River in what is now Mason County. He carved out a remarkable career as an explorer and frontiersman. A self-appointed welcomer-in-chief, he greeted early settlers as they arrived in what was then the far west.

Time: 2:00 pm, Jack Jouett House Historic Site Grounds. Admission: Free.

This program was funded in part by the Kentucky Humanities Council, Inc. and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information call (859) 873-7902 or visit jouetthouse.org

Jack Jouett House Historic Site 255 Craig's Creek Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map

