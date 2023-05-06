× Expand Jim Beam

James B. Beam Distilling Co. Brunch

Celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports with a festive brunch at The Kitchen Table Restaurant at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Enjoy a Beam-family-inspired menu with unique brunch items highlighting the best of Kentucky cuisines along with classic cocktails and pours from our family of famous bourbon brands.

Reservations are available from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM and can be made via Resy. No prepayment is required. Pricing is determined by entree selection and beverages will be available for additional purchase.

Time: Reservations available between 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Ticket Costs: No prepayment required, purchase price determined by entrée & beverage selection

