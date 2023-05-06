James B. Beam Distilling Co. Brunch
James B. Beam Distilling Co. 568 Happy Hollow Road, Kentucky 40110
Celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports with a festive brunch at The Kitchen Table Restaurant at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Enjoy a Beam-family-inspired menu with unique brunch items highlighting the best of Kentucky cuisines along with classic cocktails and pours from our family of famous bourbon brands.
Reservations are available from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM and can be made via Resy. No prepayment is required. Pricing is determined by entree selection and beverages will be available for additional purchase.
Time: Reservations available between 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Ticket Costs: No prepayment required, purchase price determined by entrée & beverage selection
Ticket Link: https://resy.com/cities/clrmnt/the-kitchen-table-clermont?date=2023-04-05&seats=2
For more information, please visit resy.com/cities/clrmnt/the-kitchen-table-clermont