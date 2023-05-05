× Expand James B. Beam Distilling CO. James B. Beam Distilling CO.

James B. Beam Distilling Co. Campus Celebration

Kick off your weekend of horse racing and celebrate with The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY!

All guests can enjoy a unique one-day-only celebration with activities including live music on the patio, fun lawn games, a unique photo moment, and Beam family-inspired food & drink from The Kitchen Table restaurant.

Attendees also have the option to purchase tickets to exclusive tastings and experiences with our 7th and 8th Generation Master Distillers, Fred & Freddie Noe.

A Kentucky Classic - Guided ‘Family’ Tasting with Fred Noe

Join 7th Generation Master Distiller, Fred Noe, for a unique tasting and behind-the-barrel stories with sweeping views of the Kentucky countryside.

Enjoy a guided tasting of four samples from our family of famous bourbons including liquids from Jim Beam®, Knob Creek®, Basil Hayden®, and Bookers®. Tastings will be followed by a demonstration on how to make the perfect Basil Hayden® Mint Julep, and a celebratory Mint Julep complete with your own souvenir glass.

Guests will also enjoy live music on the patio, fun lawn games, photo opportunities, and food and cocktails from The Kitchen Table Restaurant will be available for purchase.

Drink Smart®

Participants must be 21+

Time: 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm

Ticket Costs: $75

Ticket Link: https://www.beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour#id=kentucky-oaks-day-family-tasting-with-fred-noe

At the Starting Gate - Behind the Scenes Experience with Freddie Noe

Join 8th Generation Master Distiller, Freddie Noe, for a special tasting of some of our most innovative, and rare liquids as well as a behind-the-scenes look at The Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery not available on any other public tours.

Enjoy a guided tasting of four unique liquids from Hardin’s Creek™ Colonel James B. Beam, Little Book®, Jim Beam® Lineage, and Distillers’ Share™. Following the tasting, attendees will get an exclusive look at The Fred B. Noe Distillery, where future innovations are crafted by Freddie & his team while enjoying a Knob Creek Rye Old Fashioned.

Guests will also enjoy live music on the patio, fun lawn games, photo opportunities, and food and cocktails from The Kitchen Table Restaurant will be available for purchase

Time: 10:15am, 12:00pm, 2:15pm, 3:45pm

Ticket Costs: $125

Ticket Link: https://www.beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour#id=kentucky-oaks-day-tasting-the-fred-b-noe-craft-distillery-with-freddie-n

Drink Smart®

Participants must be 21+

For more information, please visit www.beamdistilling.com/