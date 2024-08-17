The James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s 90th Anniversary Celebration

× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. 90th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 90 Years of Beam History at the James B. Beam Distilling Co.!

The James B. Beam Distilling Co. will be hosting an unforgettable self-guided journey through its historic campus as we commemorate 90 years of crafting legendary bourbon. Sit in on guided tastings from the First Family of Bourbon, enjoy vintage pours of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio, customize your own Jim Beam apparel with local artist Bri Bowers, and enjoy the option of a custom 90th-anniversary lunch menu from the Kitchen Table.

What to expect:

• Gain insights from the First Family of Bourbon with tasting seminars led by Fred Noe, Freddie Noe, and Baker Beam of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio:

• 11:30am – Knob Creek

• 12:00pm – Little Book

• 12:30pm – The New Jim Beam Black

• 2:00pm – Bakers 13yr

• 2:30pm – Clermont Steep

• 3:00pm – Bookers

• 3:30pm – Jim Beam

• Embark on a vintage bourbon adventure with exclusive tastings of Beam-made bourbons from previous generations.

• Customize your own Jim Beam apparel with a one-of-a-kind station featuring Artist Bri Bowers.

• Enjoy Live Music all day long on the event lawn

Live Music Performances

· Ragtime (11:00am-12:00pm)

· Small Time Napoleon (12:00pm-2:00pm)

· Tony & The Tan Lines (2:00pm-4:00pm)

This is your chance to experience the James B. Beam Distilling Co. like never before. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate 90 years of heritage, hospitality, and exceptional bourbon!

Date: August 17th, 2024

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm

*Guest are free to arrive anytime between 11am-4pm for the event

Price: $50

Must be 21+ to participate

For more information call (502) 543-9877 or visit beamdistilling.com