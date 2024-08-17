The James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s 90th Anniversary Celebration
to
James B. Beam Distilling Co. 568 Happy Hollow Road, Clermont, Kentucky 40110
The James B. Beam Distilling Co.
90th Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate 90 Years of Beam History at the James B. Beam Distilling Co.!
The James B. Beam Distilling Co. will be hosting an unforgettable self-guided journey through its historic campus as we commemorate 90 years of crafting legendary bourbon. Sit in on guided tastings from the First Family of Bourbon, enjoy vintage pours of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio, customize your own Jim Beam apparel with local artist Bri Bowers, and enjoy the option of a custom 90th-anniversary lunch menu from the Kitchen Table.
What to expect:
• Gain insights from the First Family of Bourbon with tasting seminars led by Fred Noe, Freddie Noe, and Baker Beam of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio:
• 11:30am – Knob Creek
• 12:00pm – Little Book
• 12:30pm – The New Jim Beam Black
• 2:00pm – Bakers 13yr
• 2:30pm – Clermont Steep
• 3:00pm – Bookers
• 3:30pm – Jim Beam
• Embark on a vintage bourbon adventure with exclusive tastings of Beam-made bourbons from previous generations.
• Customize your own Jim Beam apparel with a one-of-a-kind station featuring Artist Bri Bowers.
• Enjoy Live Music all day long on the event lawn
Live Music Performances
· Ragtime (11:00am-12:00pm)
· Small Time Napoleon (12:00pm-2:00pm)
· Tony & The Tan Lines (2:00pm-4:00pm)
This is your chance to experience the James B. Beam Distilling Co. like never before. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate 90 years of heritage, hospitality, and exceptional bourbon!
Date: August 17th, 2024
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
*Guest are free to arrive anytime between 11am-4pm for the event
Price: $50
Must be 21+ to participate
For more information call (502) 543-9877 or visit beamdistilling.com