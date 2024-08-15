× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

The James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s Clermont Supper Club Featuring Baker's 13

Join Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe at The Kitchen Table Restaurant and be among the first to enjoy the latest releases from the James B. Beam Distilling Co. Each Clermont Supper Club features Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories from the First Family of Bourbon.

At Clermont Supper Club, guests taste the latest James B. Beam Distilling Co. releases alongside a specially crafted dinner paired with a selection of cocktails and pours from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio. Following dinner, guests have the opportunity to purchase limited offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

Experience Features:

• Hosted by Master Distillers Fred & Freddie Noe at The Kitchen Table

• Private dinner featuring handcrafted cocktails & bourbon pairing

• Taste and have the opportunity to purchase the latest releases from the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, August 15th 2024

• Price: $275 (plus applicable taxes + fees)

• Time: 6:00 – 9:30 PM

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

For more information call (502) 347-2920 or visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=clermont-supper-club-clermont-2