The James B. Beam Distillling Co.'s Clermont Supper Club at The Kitchen Table

Visit The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY on August 17th and join Master Distillers Fred & Freddie Noe as well as The Kitchen Table Executive Chef for the next Clermont Supper Club of 2023 and be among the first to taste the latest chapter of Little Book® whiskey along with an evening of Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste, and learn about this new liquid while enjoying a specially crafted 4-course meal paired with a selection of custom cocktails and pours of other bourbons from The James B. Beam Distilling Co’s family of brands. You will also have the opportunity to purchase Little Book® and other special offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, August 17th

• Time: Doors open at 6:00pm EDT, Dinner from 6:30 EDT - 9:00pm EDT

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+

• Drink Smart®

Visit our website to purchase your tickets today:

https://www.beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=clermont-supper-club-clermont