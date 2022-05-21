James Baker and Cathy Fosson Memorial Corvette Cruise-In

James Baker and Cathy Fosson Memorial Corvette Cruise-In

Everyone is invited to check out the Corvettes when Corvette Club members from across the state and beyond descend on Wilderness Trail Distillery for a day of food, music and door prizes at the James Baker and Cathy Fosson Memorial Corvette Cruise-In.

For more information call 859-402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

Info

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
859-402-8707
