James Taylor Tribute at the Kentucky Opry

Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, Kentucky 42025

The songs of James Taylor come to the Kentucky Opry in Benton, KY when the Sweet Baby James tribute band takes the stage. Based out of Nashville, TN, Sweet Baby James delivers the classic hits and hidden gems of James Taylor with unrivaled authenticity -- featuring the spot-on lead vocals of front man Bill Griese and a cast of top-notch musicians. If you love James Taylor, the Kentucky Opry is where you want to be on January 25! Get your tickets today at http://kentuckyopry.com

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/563853847757660/

For more information visit kentuckyopry.com

Concerts & Live Music
