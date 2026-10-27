Jamie + Emily's Pre-Game Comedy Show

× Expand Louisville Laughs Thankgiving Eve comedy show with Chicago comics Jamie Shriner and Emily Ogle

It's a Thanksgiving Pre-Game comedy show from Jamie Shriner and Emily Ogle

Jamie Shriner is what would happen if Bo Burnham and Jenna Marbles were cryogenically frozen together in a pair of cat lady glasses.

A former theatre kid, and current queer, deaf, & mentally ill gig-worker, Jamie uses humorous, original songs to discuss her hearing loss and mental illness alongside her struggles with body image, dating, womanhood, and being queer in her home state of Indiana.

Emily Ogle is a Louisville-raised, Chicago-based comedian. One time a guy mixed the harshest whiskey with a splash of fruit and called it Southern Comfort, I couldn’t write myself a better bio than that!

For more information call 5027248311.