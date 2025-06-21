Jammin’ at Jeptha - Bacon Brothers Freestanding Tour
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Join us Saturday, June 21st for our first Jammin' at Jeptha concert of the year! We will be hosting live music from The Bacon Brothers on their Bacon Brothers Freestanding Tour! Doors open at 4:30 and we will have delicious craft cocktails, food trucks, & patio games available until 10pm.
For more information, please visit jepthacreed.com
