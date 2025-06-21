Jammin’ at Jeptha - Bacon Brothers Freestanding Tour

 Join us Saturday, June 21st for our first Jammin' at Jeptha concert of the year! We will be hosting live music from The Bacon Brothers on their Bacon Brothers Freestanding Tour! Doors open at 4:30 and we will have delicious craft cocktails, food trucks, & patio games available until 10pm. 

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
