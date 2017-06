Jammin' at Jeptha!

Every Friday Jeptha Creed Distillery will be jammin’ with great live music playing on the patio, local food trucks available, and craft cocktails at the bar! Music will be from 6-9pm. Food trucks will be availible from 5-9pm. The bar will be open until 10pm.

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com