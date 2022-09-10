Jammin' At Jeptha! feat. Josh Bogard & The Dirty South

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Jammin’ at Jeptha is back with with great live music, food, games, and craft cocktails at the bar! Josh Bogard will be playing from 7pm-10pm. The bar will be serving food & drink until 10pm.

$5 Presale | Tickets are limited.

*Please note coolers, tents, and outside food/drink will not be permitted. We do recommend bringing blankets and chairs as it is lawn seating. Our patio furniture is first come first serve.

For more information, please call 502.487.5007

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502.487.5007
