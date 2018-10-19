Jammin' at Jeptha!

to Google Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Jammin' at Jeptha!

Every Friday Jeptha Creed Distillery will be jammin' with great live music playing in the clubhouse, food available, and craft cocktails at the bar! Music will be from 6-9pm. Dinner will be available from 5-9pm. The bar will be open until 10pm.   Musician: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys 

 Great music, great drinks, and most of all great company!

Items not allowed:

Coolers

Umbrellas

Tables

Outside food or alcohol

This is a Rain or Shine Event! We are only able to issue refunds for events that are officially canceled by the venue, team, or performer and not rescheduled. If an event has been postponed or rescheduled, rest assured that your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com

Info
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-487-5007
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-10-19 18:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Wednesday

October 10, 2018

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Submit Yours