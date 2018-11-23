Jammin' at Jeptha!

to Google Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Jammin' at Jeptha!

 Every Friday night we host live music, food trucks, and delicious cocktails! Free entry and open to the public, we encourage everyone to come join in on the fun.

Musician:   Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

 Great music, great drinks, and most of all great company!

This is a Rain or Shine Event! We are only able to issue refunds for events that are officially canceled by the venue, team, or performer and not rescheduled. If an event has been postponed or rescheduled, rest assured that your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com

Info
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-487-5007
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2018-11-23 18:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

November 3, 2018

Sunday

November 4, 2018

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Thursday

November 8, 2018

Friday

November 9, 2018

Submit Yours