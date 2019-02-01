Jammin' at Jeptha!

to Google Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Jammin' at Jeptha!

 Every Friday night we host live music, food trucks, and delicious cocktails! Free entry and open to the public, we encourage everyone to come join in on the fun.

Music: Mary's Dad's Band Food: Four Moore's  

 Great music, great drinks, and most of all great company!

This is a Rain or Shine Event! We are only able to issue refunds for events that are officially canceled by the venue, team, or performer and not rescheduled. If an event has been postponed or rescheduled, rest assured that your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com

Info
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-487-5007
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' at Jeptha! - 2019-02-01 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Submit Yours