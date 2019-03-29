Jammin' at Jeptha!

Every Friday Jeptha Creed Distillery will be jammin' with great live music playing in the clubhouse, food available, and craft cocktails at the bar! Music will be from 6-9pm. Dinner will be available from 5-9pm. The bar will be open until 10pm. Musician: Mike Stump (Acoustic)

Great music, great drinks, and most of all great company!

Items not allowed:

Coolers

Umbrellas

Tables

Outside food or alcohol

This is a Rain or Shine Event! We are only able to issue refunds for events that are officially canceled by the venue, team, or performer and not rescheduled. If an event has been postponed or rescheduled, rest assured that your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com