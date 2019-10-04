Jammin' at Jeptha!

Every Friday night starting at 5pm we host live music with delicious cocktails, food trucks, and pizza from our bar! Free entry and open to the public, we encourage everyone to come join in on the fun. Music starts every week at 7pm and lasts till 11pm, see y'all Friday!

Great music, great drinks, and most of all great company!

Items not allowed:

Coolers

Umbrellas

Tables

Outside food or alcohol

This is a Rain or Shine Event! We are only able to issue refunds for events that are officially canceled by the venue, team, or performer and not rescheduled. If an event has been postponed or rescheduled, rest assured that your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com