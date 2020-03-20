Jammin' at Jeptha!

Every Friday night starting at 6pm we host live music with delicious cocktails, food trucks, and pizza from our bar! Free entry and open to the public, we encourage everyone to come join in on the fun. Music starts every week at 6pm and lasts till 10pm, see y'all Friday!

Great music, great drinks, and most of all great company!

Items not allowed:

Coolers

Umbrellas

Tables

Outside food or alcohol

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com