Jan. 10 Caravan Comedy Contest finals

The Caravan Comedy Contest is back for 2026, and the finals are here.

More than 50 comics from across the region have been competing for cash and comedy bookings.

The best have moved on to the finals, and the audience helps decide the winners.

Special guests each night.

For more information call 5027248311. 

