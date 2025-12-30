Jan. 15 Comedy Night at Gravely
Gravely Brewing Co. 905 E. Main Street Louisville, KY 40206 905 E. Main Street, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Comedy open mic with comics from across the region
Comedy Night at Gravely
Join Louisville Laughs for a comedy open mic at the new Gravely Brewing location in Nulu.
See you for a night of laughter, fresh beer and delicious food.
Tickets are free and reserve a seat.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/126004/t/tickets
Info
Comedy