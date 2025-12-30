Jan. 15 Comedy Night at Gravely

× Expand Louisville Laughs Comedy open mic with comics from across the region

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a comedy open mic at the new Gravely Brewing location in Nulu.

See you for a night of laughter, fresh beer and delicious food.

Tickets are free and reserve a seat.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/126004/t/tickets