Comedy Night at Gravely

Join us Thursday, Jan. 16 at Gravely Brewing Co. for Comedy Night!

January's show features several of the top up-and-coming comics in the Louisville scene -- Big Jake Hovis, Uncool Randy and Cory Miller.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure a seat.

Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/91879-jan.-16comedy-night-at-gravely