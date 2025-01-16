Comedy Night at Gravely

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Join us Thursday, Jan. 16 at Gravely Brewing Co. for Comedy Night!

January's show features several of the top up-and-coming comics in the Louisville scene -- Big Jake Hovis, Uncool Randy and Cory Miller.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure a seat.

Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/91879-jan.-16comedy-night-at-gravely

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
