Comedy Night at Gravely
to
Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
×
Louisville Laughs
Jan. 16Comedy Night at Gravely
Join us Thursday, Jan. 16 at Gravely Brewing Co. for Comedy Night!
January's show features several of the top up-and-coming comics in the Louisville scene -- Big Jake Hovis, Uncool Randy and Cory Miller.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure a seat.
Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/91879-jan.-16comedy-night-at-gravely
Info
Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink