× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 Join comic Mandee McKelvey at Gravely Brewing Co.

Jan. 19 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Join Louisville Laughs for a special Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing featuring Mandee McKelvey.

Mandee is one of the Midwest's most acclaimed stand-up comedians, revered for her ability to spin tragedy into comedy, from growing up poor in South Carolina to becoming a widow in her 20’s. Wait, it gets funnier!

Mandee was named a breakout performer at Limestone Comedy Festival and the Memphis Comedy Festival, and has recently featured for Whitney Cummings, Michelle Wolf, Laurie Kilmartin, Tig Notaro, Todd Barry and Anthony Jeselnik.

Also on the show are Louisville comic Will McKenzie and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets help ensure seating. Come to Gravely for a night of comedy and great craft beer.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/26538-jan.-19-comedy-night-at-gravely