Jan. 24 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

Join Louisville Laughs on Saturday, Jan. 24, for a night of laughter.

The show features comic Ossia Dwyer of Cincinnati by way of Vermont. Her debut comedy special, Knock Out, can be found on YouTube!

Also on the show is Nashville comic John Dollar, who won the 2025 Funniest Person In Louisville Contest. Fellow Nashville comic Sean Griffin will also perform.

Each ticket includes $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.

For more information call 5027248311.