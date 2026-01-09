Jan. 24 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

to

Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299

Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

Join Louisville Laughs on Saturday, Jan. 24, for a night of laughter.

The show features comic Ossia Dwyer of Cincinnati by way of Vermont. Her debut comedy special, Knock Out, can be found on YouTube!

Also on the show is Nashville comic John Dollar, who won the 2025 Funniest Person In Louisville Contest. Fellow Nashville comic Sean Griffin will also perform.

Each ticket includes $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
Comedy
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Jan. 24 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jan. 24 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jan. 24 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jan. 24 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 ical