Jan. 24 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery
to
Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
Louisville Laughs
Standup comics from across the region perform
Join Louisville Laughs on Saturday, Jan. 24, for a night of laughter.
The show features comic Ossia Dwyer of Cincinnati by way of Vermont. Her debut comedy special, Knock Out, can be found on YouTube!
Also on the show is Nashville comic John Dollar, who won the 2025 Funniest Person In Louisville Contest. Fellow Nashville comic Sean Griffin will also perform.
Each ticket includes $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.
For more information call 5027248311.