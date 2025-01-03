Jan. 3 Caravan Comedy Contest 7:30 show
to
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
×
Louisville Laughs
Standup comics compete for cash prizes
Caravan Comedy Contest
The Caravan Comedy Contest returns for 2025.
Comics from across the region compete for cash prizes and booking opportunites.
The audience helps determine who advances to the finals.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/87420-jan.-3-caravan-comedy-contest-730-show
Info
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Comedy