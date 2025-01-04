× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comics compete for cash prizes

Caravan Comedy Contest

The Caravan Comedy Contest returns for 2025.

Comics from across the region compete for cash prizes and booking opportunites.

Comics who advanced from qualifying rounds compete in the finals.

The audience helps determine who is the Caravan Comedy Contest winner.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/87423-jan.-4-caravan-comedy-contest-finals