Jan. 4 Caravan Comedy Contest Finals

to

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

Caravan Comedy Contest

The Caravan Comedy Contest returns for 2025.

Comics from across the region compete for cash prizes and booking opportunites.

Comics who advanced from qualifying rounds compete in the finals.

The audience helps determine who is the Caravan Comedy Contest winner.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/87423-jan.-4-caravan-comedy-contest-finals

Info

Comedy
5027248311
to
