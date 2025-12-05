Jan. 9 Caravan Comedy Contest semifinals
to
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Semifinal round of the Caravan Comedy Contest
The Caravan Comedy Contest is back for 2026.
More than 50 comics from across the region have been competing for cash and comedy bookings.
The best have moved on to the semifinals, and the audience helps decide who advances the the finals.
Special guests each night.
For more information call 5027248311.
