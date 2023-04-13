× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 Los Angeles-based comic Jared Kassebaum headlines

Jared Kassebaum live at Falls City

Join Louisville Laughs for this special event at Falls City Brewing Co.

Los Angeles-based comedian Jared Kassebaum will be on Louisville for one night as he prepares to record his comedy album on April 16 back home in Indianapolis.

Jared charms audiences nationally with his unique blend of naive storytelling and witty wordplay. He performs at clubs and festivals all around the country.

Also on the show is popular Bloomington, Ind., comic Shanda Sung.

Join us for a night of laughter and great craft beer at Falls City.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/33928-jared-kassebaum-live-at-falls-city