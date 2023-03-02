Jason Bishop- Illusionist

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

From his breathtaking Double Levitation to his innovative Op-Art and Plasma illusions, Jason Bishop features stunning and original state of the art magic. One thing that distinguishes Bishop is his virtuosity. Each show features award-winning sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions, and close-up magic projected onto a huge screen. No other touring illusionist displays such a diverse array of talents.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Jason Bishop- Illusionist - 2023-03-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jason Bishop- Illusionist - 2023-03-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jason Bishop- Illusionist - 2023-03-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jason Bishop- Illusionist - 2023-03-02 19:00:00 ical