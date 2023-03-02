Jason Bishop- Illusionist

× Expand Illusionist Illusionist

From his breathtaking Double Levitation to his innovative Op-Art and Plasma illusions, Jason Bishop features stunning and original state of the art magic. One thing that distinguishes Bishop is his virtuosity. Each show features award-winning sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions, and close-up magic projected onto a huge screen. No other touring illusionist displays such a diverse array of talents.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org