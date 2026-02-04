Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop

Savor a sophisticated Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop. Enjoy breathtaking city views as you indulge in delicious food and sip on our exceptional handcrafted cocktails. Whether relaxing with friends or celebrating a special occasion, this brunch offers a perfect blend of great music, stunning scenery, and delectable eats in an elevated setting.

Brunch is 9am to 2pm

live music from 11am-2pm

reservations strongly advised.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

