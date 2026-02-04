× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Savor a sophisticated Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop, featuring soulful live performances by the talented local artist Carly Johnson. Enjoy breathtaking city views as you indulge in delicious food and sip on our exceptional handcrafted cocktails. Whether relaxing with friends or celebrating a special occasion, this brunch offers a perfect blend of great music, stunning scenery, and delectable eats in an elevated setting.

Brunch is 9am to 2pm

live music from 11am-2pm

reservations strongly advised.