Jazz Brunch

Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202

Savor a sophisticated Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop, featuring soulful live performances by the talented local artist Carly Johnson. Enjoy breathtaking city views as you indulge in delicious food and sip on our exceptional handcrafted cocktails. Whether relaxing with friends or celebrating a special occasion, this brunch offers a perfect blend of great music, stunning scenery, and delectable eats in an elevated setting.

Brunch is 9am to 2pm

live music from 11am-2pm

reservations strongly advised.

