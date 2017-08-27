Jazz in Central Park

Jazz in Central Park will be returning on Sunday, August 27, from 5-8 pm, with a spectacular lineup of stars you won’t want to miss. Headlining the event is Delfeayo Marsalis and the Jerry Tolson Group.

Marsalis, brother of Wynton, is a gift trombonist whose soothing sounds will keep you mesmerized in your seats. He's a 2004 graduate of the University of Louisville with a master’s degree in jazz performance. The Jerry Tolson Group has been performing around Louisville for decades. Their music features jazz standards as well as contemporary originals and Latin-influenced selections.

Other stars include Maestro J, Craig Wagner, Carly Johnson, Kiko Sebrian, and Charles Walker. Special guest hosts are Dawn Gee, Spike Davis, and Ms. Krystal. This free event runs from 5-8 pm. Jazz in Central Park is sponsored by Councilman David James, Clariant, and Genscape.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

For more information visit oldlouisville.org