Old Louisville LIVE

Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Old Louisville LIVE

Sat., Sept. 9, is the Mike Tracy Hora Certa Jazz Ensemble from 7-9 p.m., which will fill the evening air with smooth jazz from the music educator and his accompanying musicians.

For more information visit oldlouisville.org

Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
