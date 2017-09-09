Old Louisville LIVE
Sat., Sept. 9, is the Mike Tracy Hora Certa Jazz Ensemble from 7-9 p.m., which will fill the evening air with smooth jazz from the music educator and his accompanying musicians.
For more information visit oldlouisville.org
Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
