Jazz on the Lawn at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate

Ashland’s annual Jazz on the Lawn will take place on Sunday, September 3rd, 2017 from 5:30-7:00. Rain date is Monday, September 4th at the same time.

This year’s musical group will be C The Beat under the direction of Lee Carroll. Our cafe will be open for dinner and we will also have West Sixth Brewing and Sav’s Chill Truck on site. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of fun!

For more information visit henryclay.org