Ashland - Henry Clay Estate Jazz on the Lawn - 1 Jazz on the Lawn

Jazz on the Lawn with Lee Carroll’s C The Beat

Don’t miss one of Lexington’s favorite Labor Day Weekend events!

Lee Carroll’s C The Beat will once again perform at Ashland’s Jazz on the Lawn. Each year Lee brings something fresh and exciting to the event. Lee’s original music is always upbeat and danceable, featuring the finest musicians Lexington has to offer. This year’s concert promises to be very special.

Joining C The Beat will be Tripp Bratton’s M’Power Rhythm Group. Tripp has created a powerhouse ensemble, in their words “M’Power Rhythm is a youth centered non-profit providing African ensemble drumming instruction and performance opportunities to empower youth, honor culture, and build community.”

For more information call 859-266-8581 x206 or visit henryclay.org/event/jazz-on-the-lawn-with-lee-carrolls-c-the-beat/