Jazz is Phish (featuring Chris Bullock of Snarky Puppy) at Cosmic Charlie's
Cosmic Charlies 105 W. Loudon Ave Lexington, KY, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Jazz is Phish (featuring Chris Bullock of Snarky Puppy)
March 23, 2019 8:00 PM
$18/$20
18+
LINEUP:
Lee Barbour- Jazz Guitar (Performed w/ Joe Beck, Jeff Sipe)
Chris Bullock- Saxophone (Snarky Puppy)
Adam Chase- Drums (The Chase Brothers)
Adam Dotson- Trombone (Formerly of Rubblebucket)
Cody Wright- Bass (Eric Gales, Jonathan Scales)
Jamar Woods- Keyboards (The Fritz)
Chris Bullock of Snarky Puppy is a 3 time Grammy Winning jazz fusion saxophonist and composer who recorded the woodwinds and flutes on "Petrichor" from the Phish album "Big Boat".
For more information call (859) 475-6096 or visit cosmic-charlies.com