Jazz is Phish (featuring Chris Bullock of Snarky Puppy) at Cosmic Charlie's

Jazz is PHSH members

Jazz is Phish (featuring Chris Bullock of Snarky Puppy)

March 23, 2019 8:00 PM

$18/$20

18+

LINEUP:

Lee Barbour- Jazz Guitar (Performed w/ Joe Beck, Jeff Sipe)

Chris Bullock- Saxophone (Snarky Puppy)

Adam Chase- Drums (The Chase Brothers)

Adam Dotson- Trombone (Formerly of Rubblebucket)

Cody Wright- Bass (Eric Gales, Jonathan Scales)

Jamar Woods- Keyboards (The Fritz)

Chris Bullock of Snarky Puppy is a 3 time Grammy Winning jazz fusion saxophonist and composer who recorded the woodwinds and flutes on "Petrichor" from the Phish album "Big Boat".

For more information call (859) 475-6096 or visit cosmic-charlies.com