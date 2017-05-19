Jazz Under the Stars

to Google Calendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Copper & Kings Presents Louisville Jazz Under the Stars

a L'Vell Entertainment production, a Jazzyblu experience

******

The third in a series of Louisville Jazz Under the Stars in the Copper & Kings courtyard & exclusive 3rd floor Jazz Lounge over looking the Louisville skyline: a L'Vell Entertainment production, a Jazzyblu experience! Join us for another soon-to-be sold out event while enjoying one-of-a-kind cocktails fashioned by Copper & Kings and food from the Butchertown Pie Co.. This event headlines the R&B sounds of Louisville's own Herlon Robinson and Ade Nichols, Daria Raymore, Lukie Day, and Sheryl Rouse.

DJ Z-Nyce featured in courtyard, DJ Reggie-Reg featured on the second floor

******

VIP tickets $35 dollars, $50 day of: Includes food + Copper & Kings batch cocktails

General admission: $20 in advance, $25 day of

Cash bar and food available, 21+ only.

For more information call: 502-235-3633

Info

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

502-235-3633

to Google Calendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Under the Stars - 2017-05-19 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Wednesday

May 17, 2017

Thursday

May 18, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™