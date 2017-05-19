Copper & Kings Presents Louisville Jazz Under the Stars
a L'Vell Entertainment production, a Jazzyblu experience
The third in a series of Louisville Jazz Under the Stars in the Copper & Kings courtyard & exclusive 3rd floor Jazz Lounge over looking the Louisville skyline: a L'Vell Entertainment production, a Jazzyblu experience! Join us for another soon-to-be sold out event while enjoying one-of-a-kind cocktails fashioned by Copper & Kings and food from the Butchertown Pie Co.. This event headlines the R&B sounds of Louisville's own Herlon Robinson and Ade Nichols, Daria Raymore, Lukie Day, and Sheryl Rouse.
DJ Z-Nyce featured in courtyard, DJ Reggie-Reg featured on the second floor
VIP tickets $35 dollars, $50 day of: Includes food + Copper & Kings batch cocktails
General admission: $20 in advance, $25 day of
Cash bar and food available, 21+ only.
For more information call: 502-235-3633
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map