Copper & Kings Presents Louisville Jazz Under the Stars

a L'Vell Entertainment production, a Jazzyblu experience

******

The third in a series of Louisville Jazz Under the Stars in the Copper & Kings courtyard & exclusive 3rd floor Jazz Lounge over looking the Louisville skyline: a L'Vell Entertainment production, a Jazzyblu experience! Join us for another soon-to-be sold out event while enjoying one-of-a-kind cocktails fashioned by Copper & Kings and food from the Butchertown Pie Co.. This event headlines the R&B sounds of Louisville's own Herlon Robinson and Ade Nichols, Daria Raymore, Lukie Day, and Sheryl Rouse.

DJ Z-Nyce featured in courtyard, DJ Reggie-Reg featured on the second floor

******

VIP tickets $35 dollars, $50 day of: Includes food + Copper & Kings batch cocktails

General admission: $20 in advance, $25 day of

Cash bar and food available, 21+ only.

For more information call: 502-235-3633